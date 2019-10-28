2 charged over robbery at Thunder Bay laundromat

Two people are facing charges stemming from a robbery at a laundromat in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The robbery at Barb's Laundromat on North May Street occurred just before 8 p.m. ET on May 23, said police.

One man forced his way into the area that housed the cash register, while the other distracted an employee.

When the employee became aware of the robbery attempt, there was a confrontation and the two fled the store with cash.

They were arrested Tuesday.

A 31-year-old and 37-year-old, both from Thunder Bay, face charges of robbery with violence, wearing a disguise with intent, fraud under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The 31-year-old also faces two counts of breach of probation, while the 37-year-old faces six counts of breach of probation.

At their court appearance Wednesday, they were remanded into custody.