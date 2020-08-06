Thunder Bay woman arrested over armed convenience store robbery

Thunder Bay police have charged a 24-year-old woman over an armed robbery at a south-side convenience store.

The robbery occurred just before 11 a.m. July 21 at the Circle K at 640 Waterloo Street.

The accused entered the store with a firearm, pointed it at the clerk, and demanded money.

Police said Thursday the investigation led to the accused being identified.

She was arrested Wednesday and charged with robbery using a firearm, wearing a disguise with intent, and pointing a firearm.

The accused appeared in court on Thursday, and was remanded into custody.