Thunder Bay, Ont., police seek suspect in convenience store robbery

Thunder Bay police are seeking a male suspect after a south-side convenience store was robbed last week.

Police said the robbery occurred just before 6:45 a.m. Thursday, March 4, at the Circle K at 1500 James Street South.

The suspect entered the store through a door that belonged to a former Subway restaurant (the space is now vacant) and took what police said was a "significant" number of packages of cigarettes before fleeing.

The suspect was wearing black shoes with white bottoms, black track pants, a dark green jacket, a black neck warmer covering his face and a black toque.

Police continue to investigate and have obtained surveillance footage showing the accused at in the store at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.