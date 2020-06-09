Thunder Bay police seek help in identifying robbery suspect

Thunder Bay police are asking for the public's help as they try to identify a suspect involved in a recent robbery at an ATM.

Police said the incident occurred Saturday at about 10:20 a.m. at the Copperfin Credit Union on Algoma Street South.

Police learned the victim was using the ATM, and after it dispensed money, the victim was pushed by one of two males who were inside the vestibule.

The victim's money was then taken, and the males fled the area.

Investigation led police to identify and charge one of the males.

The second remains at-large, and is described as being between 20 and 30 years old. He was wearing blue jeans, khaki boots, a black shirt, black baseball cap, and sunglasses at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.