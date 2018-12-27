Major roads in Thunder Bay, Ont., will continuously be maintained throughout Thursday and Friday morning as the winter storm blows through northwestern Ontario, according to the city's manger of roads, Brad Adams.

"We are out plowing the arterial collector roadways and we're going to keep our resources on those for the duration of the day and then we'll be out again at 2 a.m. to re-plow all the arterial collector roadways," Adams said.

He said typically during the winter the arterial roads are plowed in the morning between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. however, with more than 30 cm of snow expected throughout Thursday and into Friday morning, city crews didn't start plowing on Thursday morning until 8 a.m. as they will be maintaining the roads throughout the day and early Friday morning.

Side roads and residential streets should also be cleared, according to Adams, once crews complete plowing the major roadways.

"It will take us approximately three days, so probably by Sunday we'll have everything cleaned up for our roadways ... and then we move into local streets and sidewalks ... that might take us until Tuesday to get everything done."

He asked residents to visit the City of Thunder Bay's website for information on calendar parking in order to make plowing easier for city crews.