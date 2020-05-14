City of Thunder Bay warns of road closures, detours as road work season continues

The City of Thunder Bay is asking motorists to be cautious in the coming days and weeks as they travel the city's streets due to ongoing road work.

Projects can lead to road closures, detours, and delays, the city said, and there are several projects ongoing, or planned to begin in the coming month.

They include sewer, water main, and road construction work in the following areas:

Simpson Street, from Pacific Avenue to Southern Avenue will be closed to northbound traffic until mid-September.

Southern Avenue between May Street and Brodie Street will be closed to through traffic for water main replacement, new curbing & sidewalks, lighting and repaving (local access to Dairy Queen will be available from May Street).

Minnesota Street from Pacific Avenue to Southern Avenue will be closed in both directions for twelve weeks for sewer and water, road rehabilitation, curb/gutter and sidewalks.

Fort William Road from Queen Street to Water Street will be closed for eight weeks, due to water main work and resurfacing, with access for local traffic only.

Donald Street from Waterloo Street to Tarbutt Street North will be closed for four weeks for new storm sewer and resurfacing, with access for local traffic only.

Amelia Street East, from Edward Street to Ford Street, closed for 12 weeks for water main, storm and sanitary sewer replacement, with access for local traffic only.

Grey Crescent for storm separation and water main replacement.

Kingston Street, from James Street to the dead end.

Syndicate Avenue, from Dease Street to Leith Street for storm separation and water main replacement.

Brodie Street, from Dease Street to Leith Street for storm separation and water main replacement.

Norah Street, from Donald Street to Arthur Street for storm separation and water main replacement.

Tupper Street, from Jean Street to Prospect Avenue will be closed until October for water main, storm and sanitary sewer replacement.

Meanwhile, road, street lighting, bridge and sidewalk work is taking place in the following areas:

Francis Street West from Alpine Avenue to Neebing Avenue, and Neebing Avenue from Mary to Francis, for new sidewalk construction; watch for work-zone closures and northbound detours on Neebing Avenue.

Mount Forest Boulevard, from 20th Sideroad to Hawkridge Drive, for pavement reconstruction and street lighting.

Neebing River Trail, from Ford Street to Legion Track Drive, for multi-use trail reconstruction.

New multi-use trail construction off Balmoral Street through Chapples Park and Conservatory connecting to Dease Street.

Red River Road at Pine Street for traffic signal rebuild, with temporary stop control on Pine Street — watch for lane closures on Red River Road.

Arthur Street and Ford Street, for new traffic signals.

New pedestrian crossovers at John Street at Marlborough Street, Pioneer Drive at Wyndale Street, Court Street at McVicar Creek, and Neebing Avenue at Mary Street West.

Parking lot at Market Square, Prince Arthur's Landing, for eight weeks.

Possible intermittent closures of Water Street in vicinity of Marina Park Overpass.

The city said other work, including sidewalk replacements and curb and gutter repairs, is scheduled for other areas, but schedules are subject to change.

Finally, some streets will be temporarily closed due to community events. They include:

The eastbound lane of Northern Avenue will be closed from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until Aug. 30 due to Ribfest.

The westbound lane of Red River Road from Court Street to St. Paul Street will be closed until Sept. 30 to accommodate the Waterfront BIA StrEATery & Marketplace.

Elm Street, from Cottonwood Crescent to Parsons Avenue, will close from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 for Elm Street Play Day.

George Street, from Simpson Street to May Street, will be closed from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22 for the Shelter House Memorial Service.

And Whisky Jack Crescent, from Chippewa Park to Sandy Beach Road on Sunday, will be closed from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sept. 27 for the Chippewa Challenge.

The city said it's spending $18 million on road work in 2020.