Road work will limit access to County Fair Mall area starting Sunday

The City of Thunder Bay is warning residents that road work will limit access to the County Fair Mall area starting Sunday.

The city is completing asphalt pavement resurfacing on Dawson Road between Strand Avenue and Fassina Street, the city said in a news release issued Friday.

The work will result in limited access to the County Fair Mall and area businesses and the closure of side streets.

Construction will begin on Sunday and is expected to last two days. The schedule could change, however, depending on weather conditions and other factors.

The city is asking motorists to avoid the area where possible.

Those travelling in the area are asked to use extra caution and obey all posted signs.