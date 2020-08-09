Simpson Street and Pacific Avenue in Thunder Bay temporarily closed Monday
The intersection of Simpson Street and Pacific Avenue will be closed to traffic in all directions starting Monday.
Pacific Avenue Bridge will also be closed
The Pacific Avenue Bridge will also be closed, according to the City of Thunder Bay.
The closures will last through Wednesday, while the city installs a water main in the area, officials said in a news release.
Motorists are asked to drive with caution and follow posted detour routes.