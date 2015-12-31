Skip to Main Content
Section of James Street in Thunder Bay, Ont., closed to through traffic
Thunder Bay

Section of James Street in Thunder Bay, Ont., closed to through traffic

James Street, from Gore Street West to Kingston Street, is once again closed to all traffic, the City of Thunder Bay said.
A section of James Street in Thunder Bay, Ont., will be closed to traffic until the end of the week. (CBC)

The city said the section of road is undergoing construction work, and the closure is needed due to the effects of recent rainstorms.

The closure is expected to last until the end of the week, the city said.

