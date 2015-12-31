Section of James Street in Thunder Bay, Ont., closed to through traffic
James Street, from Gore Street West to Kingston Street, is once again closed to all traffic, the City of Thunder Bay said.
The city said the section of road is undergoing construction work, and the closure is needed due to the effects of recent rainstorms.
The closure is expected to last until the end of the week, the city said.