Outdoor rinks in Thunder Bay, Ont. get first floods of the season

It'll be a few more weeks before you can lace up your skates, but parks staff in Thunder Bay, Ont. are already preparing outdoor rinks for the skating season.

Boards at rink sites are up, and at most sites, lights are being put up, said Cory Halvorsen, the city's parks manager.

"We're not flooding everywhere yet," he said. "We've had a few sites that might be more conducive for holding the water and holding some ice at this point in time. But, we're going to be monitoring our temperatures, obviously, and adjusting accordingly."

Halvorsen said November 30 is a little early to start flooding, but the goal is to create as thick of a base as possible so the ice could be in optimal shape for opening.

He said the goal is to have outdoor rinks open for the Christmas break, or the third week in December.

"We're relying on the cold temperatures to get the initial flooding done, that base level of ice on the site so that the conditions are good," he said. "That's critical, that base level."

Halvorsen said work will also start this week on the skating area at Prince Arthur's Landing, with the ice plant slated to start up this week.

He said the city will release guidelines and protocols later this week on use of the waterfront facility.

Halvorsen said there will also be signs posted at all outdoor rinks on rules for use during the pandemic, along with maximum capacity rules for skate changing shacks.