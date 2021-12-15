How restaurant workers in Thunder Bay are weathering the financial strain of COVID-19

As restaurants in Thunder Bay, Ont., deal with a third round of public health restrictions preventing indoor dining, some long-time servers in the city say the precariousness of their jobs, the impact on their incomes and the risks associated with serving the public are taking a toll — even with Ontario's plan to return some form of indoor dining on Jan. 31.

"Our jobs are just constantly changing," said Katie Ashworth, a night time supervisor at Daytona's, who's been working in the restaurant business for approximately 10 years.

"It's not really the serving that we used to know and love doing. We constantly go [from] takeout to serving indoors to serving outdoors to being shut down and laid off," she said. "It's hard for servers to stay motivated."

Ashworth was laid off between the end of 2020 and the spring of 2021, she said. Her partner, who also worked at Daytona's, was forced to leave the establishment and take a job in a different industry to make up for her lost income.

Now Ashworth is preparing to go on maternity leave, and she said she is frustrated that the latest round of public health restrictions brought on by the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. It's putting a damper on her ability to save money for her leave.

Delayed house purchases, plans put on hold

The hit to the restaurant industry has also caused other setbacks, she said.

"We had a plan to buy a house well before this lockdown," she said. "But thankfully, we had finances saved up, and we've had to use them toward bills and covering just everyday life – which we're thankful that we had that. But it does put us back in our goals in life."

Mario Scarcello is the team lead at Growing Season, and says the latest pause on indoor dining cost him money he was hoping to save for school.

He plans to begin studies this fall to become a paramedic – a plan that predates the COVID-19 pandemic – and his goal is to graduate with as little debt as possible, he said.

Scarcello was working as a cook at a steak house and at a stir fry restaurant when the pandemic started.

After losing hours at both of those locations, he said he was happy to accept a full-time position with Growing Season.

When restaurants opened up to 50 per cent capacity, he reduced his hours at the Algoma Street eatery and took on some evening shifts as a server and bartender at another restaurant, he added.

"It works a little bit better with my schedule," he said. "Like with schooling, the night shifts were a little bit more lucrative."

But now that COVID restrictions have shut down indoor dining again, Scarcello is back to working just part-time hours.

"To say that I like lost wages and stuff over this, yeah, totally," he said.

One server with around 40 years of experience in the industry told CBC News she's never seen a disruption to the industry like the one that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused.

JoAnn DeGrazia has been a server at Naxos Grill and Bar for 16 years.

People have gotten really nasty through the whole thing. - JoAnn DeGrazia

DeGrazia collected the Canada Emergency Response Benefit for a couple of months when the restaurant was closed at the start of the pandemic, she said, but she hasn't lost shifts since then because her employers have prioritized senior staff like her for work.

However, the reduction in tips due to limits on indoor dining have resulted in her overall income dropping by more than half she said.

Meanwhile, the work itself has presented new challenges.

"It has been scary," she said. "The complacency of customers not following rules has always been a day-to-day thing. People have gotten really nasty through the whole thing."

Prior to the arrival of vaccines, DeGrazia went months without seeing her 85-year-old parents, she said, because she and her son both work with the public, and her family did not want her bringing home the virus.

DeGrazia is just a few years away from retirement and doesn't plan to leave the industry, but all of the restaurant employees who spoke to CBC said they knew colleagues who had.

"People just have – they don't understand what we are going through," DeGrazia said. "Unless you've actually done it, you have absolutely no clue."