Health unit declares respiratory outbreak at St. Joseph's Hospital

Officials at the Thunder Bay District Health Unit and St. Joseph's Hospital have declared a respiratory outbreak at the hospital, located at 35 N. Algoma Street, in 4 South.

The hospital has cancelled all admissions, transfers, discharges and social activities until further notice.

Visitors are restricted to family members and caregivers only, so please call the facility for more information.

The health unit is urging people to refrain from visiting hospitals and long-term care facilities when feeling unwell to avoid spreading infections to those most vulnerable: young infants and children, the elderly and those with other chronic illnesses.

The health unit is reminding people that they can prevent getting and spreading infections by getting a flu shot; washing hands often for at least 15 seconds with soap and warm water, or with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer; covering coughs and sneezes with the upper sleeve if no tissue is available; putting all used tissues in the garbage right away, and staying home if sick to avoid spreading infections to others.