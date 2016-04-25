Thunder Bay firefighters called to Resolute sawmill fire

Firefighters in Thunder Bay, Ont., were called to an industrial fire at Resolute Forest Products's sawmill Monday afternoon.

In a written release, fire officials said that a call came in around 2:30 p.m., to the sawmill on Darrel Avenue. First responders encountered extreme heat and a lot of smoke coming from one of the facility's units, known as a cyclone dust recovery bin.

Firefighters doused the flames with water; officials said that limited the fire to the nearby machinery and largely contained damage to the wood fibre contents in the bin.

The fire didn't spread, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said.

Fire officials said the cause of the blaze appears to be overheated machinery.

There were no injuries reported.