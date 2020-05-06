People in Thunder Bay 'show community' while grieving 14-year-old murder victim

Members of the Current River community, and residents across the city of Thunder Bay, are showing support for the family of Kayliegh Ivall, the city's latest homicide victim.

Les Ivall, the14-year-old girl's father, told CBC News that he and his family have received an outpouring of support from friends, family and strangers since his daughter was identified by police as a homicide victim on April 27, 2020.

An impromptu memorial has been created in front of the family's home, where people have left cards, artwork, stuffed animals, and flower arrangements in memory of Ivall. The site is not far from where Ivall's body was found by a passerby.

"These special memories will always make me smile, if only I could have you back just for a little while," reads a poem left at the memorial. (Olivia Levesque/CBC)

Les Ivall continues to add pieces to the memorial, and has some of his daughter's favourite songs playing at the site.

"She loved to sing," he said, while sharing memories of his daughter.

He added that neighbours, and people from "across the country" and in the United States participated in a candlelight vigil over the weekend, where candles were placed in windows of homes as gestures of support and grief for the family.

Andrew Foulds, Current River ward city councillor, said Ivall's death has been tragic for the whole Current River community.

"It's really difficult to put into words, what that does to you individually, and what it has done to the community. It's really quite unbelievable," he said while speaking about Ivall's death.

Foulds said he's seen how people in the area have been impacted by the tragedy, but said the situation has also shown the strength of his neighbours and constituents.

"Last weekend there were people lighting candles in their window and grieving in the safest way possible, trying to show their respect for the family. But also what really made an impact on me personally is is how close this community is, how strong this community is, how caring the Current River community is," Foulds said.

Foulds added that he has been inspired by the ways people are paying respects and sharing condolences with Ivall's family while taking COVID-19 measures into account.

"The level of anxiety and fear in all of our homes is of course heightened right now, and you know there are...people who are really struggling and to add this on top of that the burden is significant," said Foulds.

"So when I see this memorial pop up and...individuals are finding a way to show community, finding a way to show remorse, to work through their grief... it is in some ways inspiring, but it is extraordinarily difficult and it will take time and it will take a lot of healing."

A 14-year-old girl, who can not be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with first degree murder in Ivall's death. She appeared in bail court on May 5, and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date of May 7.