Thunder Bay man facing charges after acting aggressively while wielding replica handgun: police

A 30-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges after acting aggressively while in possession of a replica handgun, police said Thursday.

Police were called to the 6400 block of Mapleward Road at about 8 p.m. Wednesday with multiple reports of an aggressive male in the area.

Responding officers located a man matching the suspect's description, who appeared to be in possession of a black handgun.

The man refused to comply with police demands, and began approaching officers.

Police used pepper spray to distract the man and arrested him. A replica handgun was found in the man's possession and seized by police.

The accused is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

The accused appeared in court on Thursday and was remanded into custody.