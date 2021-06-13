Thunder Bay restaurants, bars prepared as province moves to step 1 of reopening

The downtown cores in Thunder Bay, Ont., spent several days gearing up for a busy weekend, in preparation of the province moving into step one of reopening on Friday.

The Ford Government announced Monday Ontario would move into the initial phase of its reopening plan three days ahead of schedule on Friday, allowing for the reopening of patios, and other outdoor activities.

"I was excited because it's a nice step to know that things are finally getting back to normal. It came as a surprise because we expected to open on Monday, we kind of had a mad scramble to get ready," explained Jamie Baratta, owner of Nortenos Taqueria.

In Phase 1, restaurants and bars can open patios for outdoor dining with up to four people per table, along with other standard pandemic restrictions in place.

Baratta said the green light from the province for patios to reopen is important for his restaurant, as it will add over 40 seats to the establishment.

Nortenos Taqueria opened in October at the corner of Brown and Frederica streets in Thunder Bay's Westfort neighbourhood. The option of outdoor dining will help to add 40 seats to the growing business. (Supplied by Jamie Baratta)

Joshua Dowbak, front of house manager at The Foundry in Thunder Bay, said the reopening marks an exciting step for the restaurant after offering take out for over six months. He adds it also highlights a positive trend among the community when it comes to COVID-19 numbers and vaccinations.

"We've been very grateful and the community has been super supportive during this time for us with our take-out, but just to welcome people's faces back, you know, have that interaction with another human being is going to be very exciting for me as a 20-year bartender," he said.

Dowbak added that he's hopeful for continued support from patrons, and also patience and respect as restaurant staff ease back into outdoor service.

City looking to expand pedestrian and patio-centric spaces as reopening begins

Outside of The Foundry Restaurant Friday, the city of Thunder Bay staff and Waterfront District BIA members were also busily preparing outdoor spaces Friday.

This weekend marks the beginning of a pilot for an extended pedestrian and patio-centric plan in the city's north core as part of the "Reimagining the North Core Streetscapes" study.

City staff were onsite to assist businesses with setting up patios throughout the north core.

"As we lay out Red River and Cumberland, we are planning to have the next phase of the pilots come out in July. So this may see different road closures, one lane of streets opening up more opportunities for businesses to kind of expand patios, expand space without really having to take that burden on themselves, especially in a tough year," said Guy Walter, landscape architect with the City of Thunder Bay.

Feedback from this summer's pilot will help inform the development of the city's plan to rejuvenate the north core while replacing necessary infrastructure in the next few years; the city plans to dig up streets in the area next year for watermain reconstruction.

Crews begin to unload equipment that will be used to kick-start an extended pedestrian and patio-centric plan in the City’s North Core as part of the ‘Reimagining the North Core Streetscapes’ study. (Olivia Levesque/CBC)

Walter encourages the public to engage with the city on the pilot through their website, adding that they're expecting to have a completely different streetscape in the coming years.

The implementation of the pilot and the reopening of patio spaces in the north core was an exciting site for Kara Pratt, Waterfront District BIA coordinator.

She said the area is long overdue for revitalization, and will help to keep the area, that was once bustling pre-pandemic, a float.

"We're excited to see the difference, it's been 30 plus years since this street has seen any rejuvenation and we look forward to the changes that it brings forward, the businesses that thrive and push through this," she said.