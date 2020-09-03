Thunder Bay's 55 Plus Centre reopening, city says

The City of Thunder Bay is reopening more facilities, and restarting some programs, after temporary shutdowns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the facilities being reopened is the 55 Plus Centre, which will open its doors on Sept. 14 and operate Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Programs and classes at the centre will resume the week of Sept. 21.

The city said masks will be required when entering the building, and must be worn in all public areas.

Masks can be removed for fitness classes.

Other measures include capacity limits, the installation of new touchless water fill stations, and floor markings; showers and change rooms will not be available, the city said.

The River St. Cafe, located inside the 55 Plus Centre, will offer take-out only, and the library, gift shop, and billiard room will remain closed.

The city also announced registration for some programs is restarting.

Registration for aquatics and fitness programs at the Canada Games Complex and Churchill Pool, children and youth fall programs, and the Neighbourhood Recreation Program, will resume on Sept. 17.

Drop-in Youth Move programming at the Kinsmen Youth Centre is now open, as well, the city said.

Meanwhile, no changes are being made to visitation or resident leaves at Pioneer Ridge, despite a provincial directive.

The city said management and staff are awaiting further details from the province before changing current policies.