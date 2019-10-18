Regional re-opening idea getting traction: Thunder Bay mayor

Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro says the idea of re-opening parts of the province sooner than others is gaining traction, despite ongoing resistance to the idea from Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

The idea of opening certain areas of the province with fewer cases of COVID-19, such as northwestern Ontario, sooner than southern Ontario, has come up in recent weeks.

However, Ford has repeatedly said that's not the approach the provincial government wants to take.

But Mauro said Thursday that despite what Ford has said, discussions are happening.

"I know other communities in Ontario have asked the premier to consider this, and he's said no consistently up until this point, and you can see it sort of building," Mauro said. "So, I asked [Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janet DeMille] to provide ... some input on how they feel about it."

Mauro said he asked the question at the Municipal Emergency Control Group meeting, where DeMille told him the concept has been brought up.

"To this point, the Medical Officers of Health right across the province, I mean there are discussions about it. The answer that I received, that no decisions have been made."

Mauro said he believes the Medical Officers of Health are also aware of what the Premier is saying publicly, and are ensuring there is a consistent message.

He said Medical Officers of Health are working to ensure if a regional type of reopening does take place, there is a framework in place.

Mauro said he does take into account comments made by Dr. Stewart Kennedy of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre's COVID-19 group, who has said the city and region could continue to open up, with its low case load.

There is one active case of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay District Health Unit catchment area, and that person is admitted to hospital.

In the Northwestern Health Unit jurisdiction, there are three active cases.