Here is a list of all the regional mayoral candidates in northwestern Ontario

The race for the mayor's seat in the northwestern regions also include a mix of prospective new elected representatives, and familiar faces.
The deadline for nomination papers was Friday, July 27. The municipal election will take place on October 22. (CBC)

Voters across northwestern Ontario will have a mayoral race in nearly every community, with a total of 101 candidates vying for a seat in the upcoming municipal election in the Thunder Bay district in October.

Mayoral Candidates

Kenora

  • Lydia Harlos
  • Daniel Reynard

​Dryden

  • Roger Valley
  • Greg Wilson

Red Lake

  • Fred Mota
  • Sandy Middleton
  • Dale Kosie
  • Gary Gazankas

Fort Frances

  • Kenneth Perry
  • June Caul

Greenstone

  • Eric Pietsch
  • Renald Beaulieu

​Terrace Bay

  • Jody Davis
  • Gino LeBlanc

Schreiber

  • Dave Hamilton
  • Domenic Commisso

Ignace

  • Lee Kennard
  • Nelson Taddeo
  • ​Donald Cunningham
  • Chicki Pesola

​Sioux Lookout

  • Doug Lawrence
  • Jason Bailey
  • Dennis Leney

Ear Falls

  • Kevin Kahoot
  • Lynne Reynolds

Nipigon

  • Richard Harvey
  • Gordon McKenzie
  • Barry Laukkanen

​Hornpayne​

  • Cheryl Fort
  • Willy Liebigt
  • Michael Courtney

Red Rock

  • Gary Nelson
  • Ray Rivard

​In Atikokan, Dennis Brown has already been acclaimed, and in Marathon, candidate information will not be made public until July 30, once all candidates are certified.

