Here is a list of all the regional mayoral candidates in northwestern Ontario
The race for the mayor's seat in the northwestern regions also include a mix of prospective new elected representatives, and familiar faces.
Voters across northwestern Ontario will have a mayoral race in nearly every community, with a total of 101 candidates vying for a seat in the upcoming municipal election in the Thunder Bay district in October.
Mayoral Candidates
Kenora
- Lydia Harlos
- Daniel Reynard
Dryden
- Roger Valley
- Greg Wilson
Red Lake
- Fred Mota
- Sandy Middleton
- Dale Kosie
- Gary Gazankas
Fort Frances
- Kenneth Perry
- June Caul
Greenstone
- Eric Pietsch
- Renald Beaulieu
Terrace Bay
- Jody Davis
- Gino LeBlanc
Schreiber
- Dave Hamilton
- Domenic Commisso
Ignace
- Lee Kennard
- Nelson Taddeo
- Donald Cunningham
- Chicki Pesola
Sioux Lookout
- Doug Lawrence
- Jason Bailey
- Dennis Leney
Ear Falls
- Kevin Kahoot
- Lynne Reynolds
Nipigon
- Richard Harvey
- Gordon McKenzie
- Barry Laukkanen
Hornpayne
- Cheryl Fort
- Willy Liebigt
- Michael Courtney
Red Rock
- Gary Nelson
- Ray Rivard
In Atikokan, Dennis Brown has already been acclaimed, and in Marathon, candidate information will not be made public until July 30, once all candidates are certified.