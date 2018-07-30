Here is a list of all the regional mayoral candidates in northwestern Ontario

Voters across northwestern Ontario will have a mayoral race in nearly every community, with a total of 101 candidates vying for a seat in the upcoming municipal election in the Thunder Bay district in October.

The race for the mayor's seat in the northwestern regions also include a mix of prospective new elected representatives, and familiar faces.

Mayoral Candidates

Kenora

Lydia Harlos

Daniel Reynard

​Dryden

Roger Valley

Greg Wilson

Red Lake

Fred Mota

Sandy Middleton

Dale Kosie

Gary Gazankas

Fort Frances

Kenneth Perry

June Caul

Greenstone

Eric Pietsch

Renald Beaulieu

​Terrace Bay

Jody Davis

Gino LeBlanc

Schreiber

Dave Hamilton

Domenic Commisso

Ignace

Lee Kennard

Nelson Taddeo

​Donald Cunningham

Chicki Pesola

​Sioux Lookout

Doug Lawrence

Jason Bailey

Dennis Leney

Ear Falls

Kevin Kahoot

Lynne Reynolds

Nipigon

Richard Harvey

Gordon McKenzie

Barry Laukkanen

​Hornpayne​

Cheryl Fort

Willy Liebigt

Michael Courtney

Red Rock

Gary Nelson

Ray Rivard

​In Atikokan, Dennis Brown has already been acclaimed, and in Marathon, candidate information will not be made public until July 30, once all candidates are certified.