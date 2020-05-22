Staff, patients at Thunder Bay hospital possibly exposed to COVID-19

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre (TBRHSC) says it has 40 presumptive cases of COVID-19 in patients, and 25 staff who are isolating at home, after a patient who was admitted to hospital, but showed no symptoms of COVID-19, tested positive for the virus after being discharged.

In a memo dated May 21, the hospital said the patient was treated for several days in the 2C Unit - the hospital's stroke and cardiac care ward - during which time they didn't show typical symptoms of COVID-19.

The day after they were discharged, however, they returned to the emergency department, and tested positive for COVID-19.

Twenty-nine staff members who interacted with the patient have been tested for the virus.

Four of them were given rapid-results tests, which came back negative.

The hospital said the remaining 25 are self-isolating at home for 14 days from their last interaction with the patient.

Meanwhile, the hospital is testing 40 other patients who were in close proximity to the confirmed case, and all are being treated as presumptive cases until test results are available.

The TBRHSC said it's working with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit to trace contacts, and investigate the source of the infection.

Stroke and cardiac care continues in the 2C Unit, the hospital said.