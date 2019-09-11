Full slate of northwestern Ontario candidates as federal election writ is issued

Northwestern Ontario's slate of candidates is set as the 2019 federal election campaign officially kicks off, following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's request Wednesday that Gov. Gen. Julie Payette dissolve Parliament.

When voters in the northwest head to the polls on Oct. 21, they will be able to select from candidates representing all major political parties.

Here is the list of candidates in the region:

Thunder Bay—Rainy River

Marcus Powlowski, Liberal Party

Yuk-Sem Won, NDP

Linda Rydholm, Conservative Party

Amanda Moddejonge, Green Party

Andrew Hartnell, People's Party of Canada

The seat was held by Liberal Don Rusnak, who has decided not to seek re-election.

Thunder Bay—Superior North

Patty Hajdu, Liberal Party (incumbent)

Frank Pullia, Conservative Party

Anna Betty Achneepineskum, NDP

Bruce Hyer, Green Party

Youssef Khanjari, People's Party of Canada

Alex Vodden, Libertarian Party

Kenora

Bob Nault, Liberal Party (incumbent)

Rudy Turtle, NDP

Eric Melillo, Conservative Party

Kirsi Ralko, Green Party

Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing

Carol R. Hughes, NDP (incumbent)

Heather Wilson, Liberal Party

Dave Williamson, Conservative Party

David DeLisle, People's Party of Canada

Le Marquis de Marmalade, Rhinoceros Party

Canadians will cast their ballots on Oct. 21.