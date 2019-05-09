Monkey bars and swings could return to a now deserted playground in Northwood, after the City of Thunder Bay and Redwood Park Church will try to deal with liability and legal issues.

The playground was originally torn down in early May, after concerns about liability were raised. The playground, which has stood for nearly three decades, was demolished after the city determined it had no lease agreement with the landholder, Redwood Park Church for the play structure.

The church was originally Redwood Park School, and the lease agreement for the site was no longer valid.

However, the church, city and concerned neighbours met, to attempt to find a way to bring back the play equipment.

"I'm feeling optimistic. I think that the other parents and I really have hope today," said Sarah Lewis, a concerned parent in the area. "I can tell you my daughter is very happy that there's been some positive progress, and it really feels good."

"In other parts of the city, families have many playgrounds that they can walk to, but it may be hard to understand that in our neighbourhood, it's about double the recommended distance. It's way too far for kids to walk, and they'll have to cross Edward St. to get to another playground."

"That was an important part of the meeting, the city acknowledged it's an issue, that there's a service gap, and the church is open to considering how it can help."

Lewis said a number of different options were proposed, but what seemed to gather the most interest was the city leasing land from the church, to build a new play structure.

Lewis said while the agreement is not finalized, the neighbourhood's work is not over, as they will have to ensure the city includes capital funding for a new playground in the 2020 budget.