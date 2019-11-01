City of Thunder Bay launches red light camera public survey

The City of Thunder Bay has launched a public survey on red light cameras, which it's considering installing at 10 intersections.

The cameras have been shown to cut down on angle, or T-bone, collisions, at the intersections they're installed at. In a media release, the city said if it moves forward with installing the cameras, they would be placed at intersections where accidents have been caused by motorists running red lights.

Earlier this month, Thunder Bay City Council directed administration to do public consultation on the matter before making a final decision. A report is due back to council in June; if the city wants to join Ontario's red light camera program next year, it must notify the Ministry of Transportation by July.

The survey is live now on the city's Get Involved web page.

Public input on the red light cameras will be collected until April 16.