Red balloon campaign to bring attention to shutdown of personal service industry

A campaign to raise awareness about the closure of the personal service industry in Ontario has the support of many hair salons in Thunder Bay.

Hair salons have been closed for most of 2021 in Thunder Bay, following a series of provincial lockdowns and COVID-19 restrictions.

Those personal services businesses, which also include estheticians and massage therapists, are tying a red balloon to their front doors, to show their frustration with provincial regulations.

"We're a big community, a big industry, and it's almost like they've left us out," said Adrian Minnella, the co-owner of Trenz Hair Studio.

Salons taking part in the red balloon program are also asked to drop off the old balloons at another business, Salon 10, so those balloons can be repurposed.

Minnella said he's had only 13 days "behind the chair" cutting customers' hair in all of 2021.

"The only thing we can do is a little bit of curbside pickup by selling shampoo and conditioner and stuff like that," Minnella said, noting some salons could close their doors for good.

"You're not going to make it selling a couple of hair products a week."

Personal care services are slated to open in phase two of the provincial reopening plan. That could take until at least early July.

Minnella said he would like to see some sort of regional reopening proposed by the province, based on the low case load in Thunder Bay.