City of Thunder Bay expanding recycling program

Thunder Bay residents can put more items out for recycling starting July 1.

The city's recycling program is expanding to include all #1 and #2 plastic containers.

Those include items like clamshell containers, often used for salads, vegetables, or berries, the city said.

"Expanding plastic recycling is an action item of the city's Solid Waste Management Strategy," said Jason Sherband, the city's manager of solid waste and recycling services. "It is also something the community has been asking for, so it is very exciting to finally get to the point where we can offer the service."

"This expansion will not only help simplify what is accepted in our recycling program, but will ultimately result in less waste being sent to the landfill."

Prior to the expansion, only #1 or #2 plastic bottles were accepted for recycling, the city said.