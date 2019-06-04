Thunder Bay woman launches blog sharing stories of recovery from addiction

One Thunder Bay, Ont., woman has started a blog sharing the stories of people in the city who are recovering from addiction.

Katrina Desjardine launched Stories of Hope from Thunder Bay in April on Medium.com and began posting stories in May.

"We live in a city with a really big addiction problem, and I think that a lot of times we focus on the negative," Desjardine told CBC, "and I just wanted something to be able to put out there that showcased all the good that I see from going to meetings and seeing people who are thriving and doing better and to offer people an alternative."

Desjardine herself has been clean for nearly two years now after struggling with an addiction to opioids.

Her addiction came as a shock to those around her, she said, because she did not come from a family with addiction issues, and she had done well in high school and seemed to be thriving -- performing well at university and working at a good job.

But she struggled with anxiety and moodiness and felt like a "black sheep," she said, so when drugs were offered, she took them.

'I hope it's helping'

"Within about a year's time frame, I went from having this great job and going to school and doing everything you want to see somebody who's in their early 20s doing - kind of figuring my place out in the world - to being an IV opiate drug addict," she said. "I was evicted from the place I was living. I lost my job. I couldn't keep up with school. And I just said, 'Enough. I can't do it any more.'"

After about a year of seeing her life deteriorate, Desjardine reached out to the Balmoral Detox, where staff introduced her to other resources such as the Sister Margaret Smith Centre and Crossroads Centre.

"They really saved my life," she said.

The people she features on her blog are people she's met through her own recovery journey, she added.

She views the blog as an extension of the work of 12 Step groups to spread the word about the possibility of recovery, Desjardine said.

"I've been overwhelmed by the amount of people that have reached out to me ... telling me that they really needed to hear that today, or they passed that on to somebody that they thought needed it," she said. "That's really what I wanted, so I feel so grateful and blessed, and I hope it's helping."