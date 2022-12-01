A Thunder Bay, Ont., councillor's colleagues are expected to discuss an integrity commissioner's report that found she breached the city's Code of Conduct , involving video footage that appears to show her raising her middle finger during an incident involving residents of a townhouse complex.

A complaint against Coun. Rajni Agarwal says that on June 13, she repeatedly harassed property owners who were doing exterior grading work.

The city's integrity commissioner, Principles Integrity, is responsible for receiving complaints against councillors, and conducting and reporting on investigations that determine whether they committed wrongdoing. In this case, it has recommended Agarwal's pay be suspended for 30 days, or two pay periods.

Councillors will review the report Monday night and have 90 days to decide whether they'll vote in favour of the temporary pay suspension.

It's not the first time council has been faced with this kind of decision. Last year, it voted against a five-day pay suspension for former councillor Aldo Ruberto following a complaint made about his social media posts.

Councillors Albert Aiello and Brian Hamilton and former councillor Brian McKinnon have also faced complaints that made it to the integrity commissioner's desk in recent years.

A screenshot of video footage submitted to the City of Thunder Bay's integrity commissioner appears to show Coun. Rajni Agarwal gesturing her middle finger. Agarwal says she did not mean to make the gesture and that she couldn't see who she was talking to over a fence. (Principles Integrity)

The integrity commissioner's report from Oct. 27 says, "Coun. Agarwal's behaviour was far from exemplary. It was, in fact, an example of inappropriate interference by an elected official: overbearing, harassing, invoking her status claiming to 'represent the city' in order to threaten and intimidate, and unduly influencing the attendance of law enforcement.

"Over their assertions that both property management and the condominium board had both approved the work, she escalated her tirade, yelling, giving them the finger, and repeatedly calling out the police."

In response, Agarwal said the report is biased and doesn't fully consider her side of the story.

The incident in question

Agarwal, a real estate agent and developer, was first elected as an at-large councillor last fall. She formerly provided property management services for the townhouse complex where the complainants live, and operates her real estate business next door.

While the work being done was approved by property management, Agarwal said a trailer being used to move soil was blocking a fire hydrant and preventing pedestrians from getting by.

She was concerned about an elderly woman with a walker, whom she believed was walking alongside the road because the sidewalk was obstructed, she said.

"We need to take care of our seniors, we need to take care of our elders, we need to take care of our disabled," Agarwal told CBC News. "We need to have compassion and empathy and not be entitled to do things that would compromise the safety of those people."

Agarwal says she was concerned a trailer parked on the sidewalk this June was obstructing pedestrians. (Submitted by Rajni Agarwal)

Agarwal said she phoned city manager Norm Gale. Since no bylaw officers were working at the time, she called police. She said her interactions with the property owners took place over two days.

Agarwal admits she "lost her cool," but says she did not intend to give anyone the finger and could not see the property owners over the fence.

"Yes, I raised my voice and yes, I gestured to a fence, and yes, that's against the Code of Conduct for the City of Thunder Bay. Did I know it at the time? No. Was I very angry? 100 per cent," Agarwal said.

"What I was doing in my mind was right because I did phone the city manager and what's been portrayed has been a blip of time … that few moments of time is what I'm being chastised for, which is fine."

This wasn't the first time Agarwal has butted heads with those living in the complex. In fact, property management implemented a harassment policy in January "as a means of dealing with Coun. Agarwal's pattern of behaviour," the integrity commissioner's report says.

Integrity commissioner's findings

Principles Integrity determined there was plenty of room for pedestrians to walk around the trailer and, if necessary, the operator was there at all times to move it.

The report says 159 documents were submitted by Agarwal in response to the complaint, but most of them were deemed irrelevant.

The biggest issue with Agarwal's behaviour was she claimed to be representing the city while telling the property owners to stop what they were doing and threatening them with calls to the bylaw department and police. No contravention of any bylaw was determined.

"Her attempt to invoke her status, or threat of public humiliation, to cause the police to pursue some action against the owners constitutes an egregious abuse of authority," the report says. "We find that her conduct in gesturing with her middle finger to be a shocking breach of decorum."

The system's effectiveness

Under the Municipal Act , municipalities were first given the power to appoint an integrity commissioner in 2006. A decade later, the act was amended again to make them mandatory. Those without their own integrity commissioner were directed to assign those responsibilities to a commissioner from another municipality.

The effectiveness of the integrity commissioner system has been questioned, considering that councils can vote against recommendations made and are responsible for appointing the paid positions in the first place, said Andrew Sancton, a municipal expert and retired political science professor at Western University in London, Ont.

"People have questioned exactly how neutral some of these integrity commissioners are because they don't want to alienate a large number of councillors on a particular council because they might think that they're … not going to get the reappointment," Sancton said.

There's also the matter of cost, he added. Asking an integrity commissioner to take on more responsibilities means more expenses for municipalities.

While they lack final decision-making power on complaints, Sancton said that in his view, that may not be a bad thing.

"I think it's probably best to leave it in the hands of the council. I mean, again, I emphasize that we're not talking about anybody breaking a law here. We're talking about them breaking a code of conduct, which is just a statement of good things to do and/or bad things to avoid."

While integrity commissioners play an important watchdog role, they also educate council about the dos and don'ts of municipal representation. However, at the end of the day, "you can have all the education you want and some councillors are still going to do dumb and inappropriate things," said Sancton.