Thunder Bay-Rainy River results to be delayed one hour
Voter information cards had said voting was open until 9:30 p.m. local time, though the riding is in two time zones.
Results in the Thunder Bay-Rainy River riding will be delayed one hour after voter information cards told electors that polls would be open until 9:30 p.m. local time, despite the riding falling within two time zones. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

Voters in Thunder Bay-Rainy River will likely have to wait a little longer than the rest of the province to find out which candidate will represent the riding in the next parliament.

Results for the riding will not be available until after 10:30 p.m., one hour after polls close across most of the country, Elections Canada confirmed.

An Elections Canada spokesperson said voter information cards instructed electors that voting was open until 9:30 p.m. local time, despite the riding covering both the Eastern and Central time zones.

 

