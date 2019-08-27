Slate of federal candidates takes shape in Thunder Bay-Rainy River riding

A full slate of candidates among the four sitting federal parties has now taken shape in the Thunder Bay—Rainy River riding, with the Green Party announcing their candidate Tuesday morning.

The four candidates will be running to replace current MP Don Rusnak who has said he's stepping away from politics.

Amanda Moddejonge was named to carry the Green banner in the south-side Thunder Bay riding for the 2019 federal election. The Greens are the last of the four major federal parties to name a candidate for the riding.

Moddejonge is a former member of the Canadian military and said, in a written statement by the party, that she is "proud to carry the Green Party banner."

"We have a balanced and thoughtful platform," she was quoted as saying.

She has also completed post secondary schooling at Lakehead University, graduating with honours.

Long-time Thunder Bay city councillor running

Also on the ballot is former long-time Thunder Bay city councillor Linda Rydholm. Rydholm sat on council for 18 years before being defeated in the Neebing Ward race in the 2018 municipal election.

Rydholm also served nine years as a school board trustee.

She was chosen by the Tories in February to run for them.

Her biography on the Conservative Party website says she's also been a chiropractor, dairy farmer, community activist, business owner, teacher and church leader.

Yuk-Sem Won is a former teacher in the public school system as well as a part time faculty member of Confederation College. She's also been a labour advocate. (https://yuksemwon.ndp.ca)

The New Democrats will be represented by Yuk-Sem Won, an educator and labour activist who has worked as a public school teacher, and is a part-time lecturer at Confederation College and student conduct manager at Lakehead University.

Her biography also says she's been a union local president for the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, as well as chairing provincial and national branches and and working groups for the Canadian Association of

University Teachers and has experience as a grievance litigator.

Won has also worked with the Thunder Bay and District Labour Council.

Marcus Powlowski, an emergency room physician at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, who also has masters degrees from Harvard and Georgetown Universities in public health law and experience working in that field with the World Health Organization, will run for the Liberals.