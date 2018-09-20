People in Thunder Bay, Ont., and the region east of the city could see plenty of rain beginning Thursday evening and lasting into Friday.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Thursday morning saying "significant rainfall" is expected for Thursday night as well as Friday.

According to Thursday's weather statement, rain is forecast to move into portions of northwestern Ontario near Lake Superior as a strong low pressure system passes east of the area.

Approximately 30 to 40 mm of rain is expected along the western and northern shores of Lake Superior, while higher rainfall amounts are expected in areas farther to the east.