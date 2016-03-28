'Up to 30 mm of rain' to fall in Thunder Bay, Ont., starting Wednesday night, says Environment Canada

It's time to put away your snow shovels and grab your umbrellas, as a special weather statement in northwestern Ontario is warning residents about a significant rainfall that's expected to start on Wednesday evening and continue all day Thursday.

"Basically it's this Colorado low that's pushing a lot of warm air to the region and also a lot of moisture in the form of rain," Environment Canada meteorologist, Gerald Cheng told CBC News, "and so we're expecting quite a lot of rain, up to 30 mm and it will start tonight."

He said places further west of Thunder Bay, like Kenora, Red Lake, Dryden and even Sioux Lookout will see up to 15 cm of snow Wednesday night and Thursday, while municipalities in the east will see quite a bit of rain, until the temperature drops in the evening.

"Cold air is coming and a lot of that cold air is trapped in the western part of the province and that's why Kenora, Red Lake are all getting just straight snow," Cheng said, "and that cold air will move east and that's when we expect the rain to switch over to snow, especially around Thursday evening hours."

He said in Thunder Bay, the rain will "gradually taper off into flurries" on Thursday evening as the system exists the region.

"Cold air is also coming behind the system so that's why anywhere that's getting rain from the system will switch over to flurries," he added, "and as we look ahead into Friday, there could even be a possibility of flurries and light snow as well."

As the system exists the region by the weekend, Cheng said the temperature should also return to seasonal values.

"If you forget what the seasonal temperatures are around this time of year, it should be around zero, minus 1 for daytime highs and about minus 10 for night time lows."

And while the above zero temperature over the last few days in Thunder Bay has some people excited for spring, Cheng recommends residents to be patient because "even in April, snow storms and ice storms are possible."