Thunder Bay

Radar outage causes delays at Thunder Bay International Airport

Aircraft departing from, and arriving at, the Thunder Bay International Airport saw numerous delays last week due to a radar outage.

Radar was out for about 15 hours due to snow buildup, Nav Canada says

Kris Ketonen · CBC News ·
Flights to and from Thunder Bay suffered numerous delays after a failure of the airport's radar system. (John Rowe/Facebook)

According to a preliminary Transport Canada report, the outage began at about 5:40 p.m. Thursday and radar wasn't restored until about 8:30 a.m. Friday.

A Nav Canada spokesperson said the outage came as a result of snow buildup on the airport's radar dome, which isn't located at the airport itself, but rather at a site north of Thunder Bay.

The snow buildup reduced accuracy. However, crews weren't able to remove the snow until after sunrise the next morning, so the radar was shut down until then.

Transport Canada's report stated "numerous" arrivals and departures were delayed due to the outage. An exact number wasn't provided.

Transport Canada representatives weren't available for comment on Monday.

