Who's in charge of what? CBC quizzes voters on government responsibilities

"Who's in charge around here anyway?" The CBC's Heather Kitching conducts a quiz on which levels of government are responsible for which issues in our lives. 4:55

The federal election is less than a month away, but not everyone in Thunder Bay, Ont., is clear on what a federal government has the power to offer them.

The CBC quizzed people on Friday at the InterCity Shopping Centre about which level of government – federal, provincial or municipal – has primary jurisdiction over matters such as health care, education, property taxes and criminal law.

"None," said Matt Pyatt, jokingly. "You have to look out for yourself."

Only one person CBC spoke to correctly answered five questions without getting one wrong. Anyone who could answer five out of ten received a CBC mug.

A trio of high school students from St. Patrick High School, Ella Gabriele, Angela Sprovieri, Claudia Bachinski, correctly deduced that the province has primary authority over education when they considered that they were angry over changes made by premier Doug Ford.

High school students Ella Gabriele, Angela Sprovieri and Claudia Bachinski don't own a house yet, but they still knew that the municipal government is responsible for property taxation. Their correct answers on the CBC quiz netted them a CBC Thunder Bay mug. (Heather Kitching/CBC)

However, college student Loni Gammond, who is currently enrolled in Civics, incorrectly stated that the province, and not the federal government, is responsible for criminal law.

"He's going to be mad at me if I tell," Gammond said, when asked who her civics instructor is.

Ken Patterson and Rhonda Carr rightly responded that the province is mainly responsible for student loans; the federal government is in charge of banking regulations; and the municipal government runs the transit system.

However, they incorrectly stated that the federal government controls education and the province is responsible for property tax.

"It totally makes sense for it to be municipal because it totally depends on the area you live in," Carr said of property taxation. "I don't know why we missed that one. We want another one. We want to recover from that. Ouch."

Matt Pyatt, right, knew that the federal government is in charge of immigration because he immigrated to Canada from the United Kingdom. His wife, Judy, fed him the correct answers to the other quiz questions, so she received the CBC mug. (Heather Kitching/CBC)

Pyatt, who is from London, England, successfully answered that the federal government is primarily responsible for immigration and refugee policy, joking that, "I had to apply for it when I was a refugee. They [England] kicked me out."

Carol Bailey got four out of the first five questions right but stumbled on one about who has primary authority over transit, saying it's the province rather than the municipality.

"I was going to go municipal, but I thought, 'nah.' I didn't want to get them all right," she joked.

While individual levels of government typically have principal responsibility for given areas of decision-making, there are areas of dual jurisdiction and areas where cooperation is needed, explained Mariette Brennan, an associate professor in Lakehead University's Bora Laskin Faculty of Law.

"Health care is actually – can be an area of dual jurisdiction," she said. "The courts said that the majority of health care and the jurisdiction over health care is a provincial government matter, but the federal government has a few sneaky ways it can get involved in it."

Carol Bailey knew that the province is primarily responsible for health care, among other things, and for that, she received a CBC mug. (Heather Kitching/CBC)

One is through criminal law, she said. It has in the past, for example, criminalized abortion.

The main one though is through monetary transfers to the provinces.

"They essentially give provinces money in order for them to adopt certain health care provisions including their medicare programs," she said.

The federal government also provides health care and education to many of Canada's Indigenous people, Brennan noted.

"Indigenous relations technically falls to the federal government," she added, "but again, because a lot of issues touch on and belong to the provinces as well, you need a bit more of a cooperative approach to it."

The provinces are also permitted a say on immigration and refugee issues, Brennan said, even though it's mainly a federal responsibility.

"You see that a lot more happen in Quebec, who has put on certain criteria in their immigration policies," she said. "But it is primarily, especially in terms of refugees, a federal government issue."

In areas where the provincial and municipal governments have primary authority, such as housing and education, the federal government still has the discretion to influence matters by setting up its own funding programs for them, Brennan said.

And one of the hottest topics in the current election campaign – climate policy – requires a lot of cooperation between different levels of government, she said.

"If we're trying to come up with an international solution to the climate change crisis, which is what we need to have happen ... it has to be negotiated by the federal government on the international scale," she said. "But because it would ... impact on the province, it kind of falls into an area of dual jurisdiction."

Election day is Oct. 21.