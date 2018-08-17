Thunder Bay Public Library opens two branches after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Two Thunder Bay Public Library branches will resume no contact holds, pick ups and returns, effective Monday, after a library staff member tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

All Thunder Bay Public Library (TBPL) locations closed August 12, and all staff members were tested for COVID-19.

As of Monday, Waverley and Mary J.L Black Libraries are offering no contact holds, pick ups, and return of items Monday to Friday. Items can also be returned via the book drop at Waverley after hours and at Mary J.L. Black, according to TBPL.

"Library patrons who have already received a phone call that holds are ready for pick up, may pick up items at their specified location starting Monday, August 24. Library patrons who have placed items on hold will receive a phone call when holds are available for pick up," according to a news release from the library.

Phone service will also resume on Monday, which allows community members to call in with questions, requests for information or assistance in placing items on hold.

"Library management has adopted a safe and slow approach to reopening library service for the community. We are currently in phase four of a seven phase plan," the news release said.

TBPL officials said new protocols are in place to ensure physical distancing of staff and the public, good hand hygiene, the wearing of personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves, and quarantining all items returned for a minimum of 96 hours.