Thunder Bay Public Library offers new to way to spice up your life
TBPL's Spice Club offers patrons a new spice and accompanying recipes every month
It's been a long time since books were the only thing you could get at your local library. Tools, seeds and even museum and park passes are becoming pretty common items to borrow from your local branch.
Now, the Thunder Bay Public Library is taking it a step further by adding something for the foodie in all of us: spices.
Lindsay O'Brien is a community hub technician at the TBPL. I reached her recently to talk about her latest project: the Thunder Bay Public Library's Spice Club.
Tap on the player to hear more.
A new spice available starting on the second Wednesday of every month at all four branches of the TBPL. Each kit includes the spice of the month and a brochure featuring recipes and recommendations.
