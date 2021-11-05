Thunder Bay Public Library offers new to way to spice up your life

It's been a long time since books were the only thing you could get at your local library. Tools, seeds and even museum and park passes are becoming pretty common items to borrow from your local branch.

Now, the Thunder Bay Public Library is taking it a step further by adding something for the foodie in all of us: spices.

Lindsay O'Brien is a community hub technician at the TBPL. I reached her recently to talk about her latest project: the Thunder Bay Public Library's Spice Club.

Tap on the player to hear more.

Up North 6:38 Northern Nosh: TBPL Spice Club Lindsay O'Brien is a community hub technician at the TBPL. Jonathan reached her recently to talk about her latest project: the Thunder Bay Public Library's Spice Club. 6:38

A new spice available starting on the second Wednesday of every month at all four branches of the TBPL. Each kit includes the spice of the month and a brochure featuring recipes and recommendations.

Northern Nosh is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know a food producer you think would make a great story, get in touch!

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.