Improving lives: the history of the Thunder Bay Public Library

Before the amalgamation of Port Arthur and Fort William 50 years ago, there were public libraries for each of the northwestern Ontario cities, then they became one.

Jesse Roberts, Community Hub Librarian at the Thunder Bay Public Library (TBPL), has been compiling the history of the the Thunder Bay Public Library after coming across original meeting notes from the Fort William Public Library board, dating back to between 1885 and the 1960s.

"Having found that my curiosity got the better of me, and I started going through them and thinking that it would be nice to start pulling out some of the information...for our own knowledge of where the Thunder Bay Public Library came from and how it developed," said Roberts in an interview on CBC Thunder Bay's Superior Morning.

Mary J.L. Black was appointed as the first librarian for the Fort William Public Library (now the Thunder Bay Public Library) in 1909. Roberts started compiling the TBPL history while working on a project about Mary J.L Black. (Thunder Bay Public Library)

Now, Roberts is working on creating a book with all the information she has uncovered along the way.

For example, Roberts discovered that even before Port Arthur and Fort William had public libraries, book sharing in the northwest started at CPR, and the Mechanics Institute.

"On the Port Arthur side, the Mechanics Institute started up a library service for members of their community, and specifically, members of the Mechanics Institute, in around 1876," she said.

Roberts said this was the precursor to what would become the Port Arthur Public Library. Meanwhile, on the Fort William side of town, CPR employees started their own library.

"The CPR employees started a reading room that was attached to the bathhouse, so that the staff and their families of the CPR could go and have, say, maybe there their weekly bath, and then enjoy some time reading," Roberts added.

Making 'people's lives better'

Through all the research, Roberts said the amount of times all the libraries have moved locations over the years has stood out to her.

"They each moved anywhere from five to 12 times over the course of their lifespan, before they landed in the locations that we're in now," she said.

Today, Thunder Bay Public Library has four locations: the Brodie Street library, Waverley library, County Fair Plaza library, and the Mary J.L. Black library in Westfort.

Roberts added that the amount of stories that have been set aside by other librarians or by members of the community has been eye-opening to her throughout the course of her research, which has taken about six years.

"We work in a public library setting because we want to help make people's lives better," she said. "I think that that has been true for more-or-less the entirety of the number of years that we've had library service here in Thunder Bay."

This story is a part of CBC Thunder Bay's 50 Years, 50 Days, 50 Stories series marking the 50th anniversary of the amalgamation of Fort William and Port Arthur to become Thunder Bay.