Thunder Bay Public Library to clear late charges from all records

Thunder Bay Public Library officials say all patrons now have a clean slate when it comes to previous late fees.

The library announced this week it would be clearing all library records of charges and late fees, effective Tuesday.

In a media release, library officials said they believe all community members should be able to use the library without fear of overdue fines, regardless of financial status, and don't want overdue fines to restrict people from accessing materials.

The Thunder Bay Public Library had previously stopped charging late fees at the start of 2020.

Items overdue for longer than 50 days of the due date, or have been lost or damaged, are still subject to replacement charges.

