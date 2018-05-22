More Thunder Bay public elementary school students have opted to learn online after spending the first month in the classroom.

The Lakehead District School Board had given parents and guardians an opportunity to change whether elementary school students would be taught in school, or virtually from home.

There were 165 students who switched to virtual learning from in-school, with 100 students going back to class after having been at home.

While the number of students who changed represents a small percentage of the board's overall enrolment, Superintendent of Education AJ Keene said the switching has caused some disruption.

"We've had to restaff schools," Keene said. "We've had to pull teachers from four schools, add teachers to two schools and the virtual school because the students move around. We don't gain them."

The board had about 17 per cent of its total student population opt for online learning at the start of the school year.

One COVID-19 case in a Thunder Bay school

There has been one confirmed case of COVID-19 in a Thunder Bay school. A student at Ecole Gron Morgan tested positive, but there weren't any further cases.

Keene said, prior to that case, he would have expected hundreds of students to return to in-school learning.

"I think for sure that positive case, despite the fact it really went nowhere, but that combined with the number of positive cases coming out of southern Ontario really impacted parents' decisions," Keene said.

Keene said while the physical space looks different and students and staff are masked, it seems like the school environment feels relatively normal. But the virtual program has provided some learning curves, he said.

"It's really hard for a five-year-old to spend 180 minutes a day in front of a device synchronously and then even more so with asynchronous learning," Keene said.

"We're adapting. We're listening to our parents. We're doing a lot of training. We're finding when you have 45, 50 teachers in a school that's completely virtual, spread out over 15 different buildings as well as homes, it's pretty tricky to manage the training of those teachers ensuring they're getting the supports they need."

High school students will have a chance to switch between in-class and virtual learning after the first quadmester ends in November. The next opportunity for elementary students to switch will be in February.