Thunder Bay police issue public safety alert over rise in suicide

Thunder Bay police have issued a public safety alert after seeing a rise in suicides and attempted suicides in the last month.

Police didn't provide further details about specific cases, citing the sensitive nature of the incidents.

Police asked the public to consider reaching out to loved ones, friends, or family members who may be struggling with mental health or addiction issues.

Anyone struggling is also encouraged to get in contact with family or friends, or support agencies like the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Information about crisis support services in Thunder Bay can also be found by calling 211, or visiting 211ontario.ca, police said.