Potential location change for Thunder Bay's proposed indoor turf facility

The proposed indoor turf facility in Thunder Bay, Ont., could have a new location — near the Canada Games Complex.

City councillors met for three hours on Thursday night, at the request of administration, to see if there was a way to move the project forward.

Currently, a resolution passed by council asks administration to build an indoor turf facility, that would be used by a number of sports groups. However, in March, council voted not to award a tender, meaning the project, at this point, is on pause.

The city has already spent $920,000 on the proposed building, plus staff time.

"What I'd like to see is some definitive discussion from those votes who possibly changed their mind. And, why they changed their mind. Can we go back to two votes ago when we actually put this on the floor, to be tendered, to say, 'what can we take out?'" said Coun. Shelby Ch'ng.

Ch'ng, who has supported the proposed facility, said changes could have been made by council along the way to bring down the cost of the facility, but, that didn't happen.

Others on council were frustrated with the meeting, with Coun. Cody Fraser wishing administration luck, saying he was "perplexed how any member of administration will take anything of value from this meeting."

Administration said it would take the ideas put forward by council tonight, put it into a report, and provide options on how to potentially move forward.

Coun. Rebecca Johnson maintained her position to not support the facility, noting the city should have other priorities, including reducing poverty and supporting small businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson said the facility is not wholly supported by the people of Thunder Bay, noting each vote for the facility was close — and not a unanimous decision.

She said the city should hold a plebiscite on the issue, which groups mainly opposed to the building of the turf facility have called for.

One concept brought up early in the meeting that gained momentum throughout the discussion was potentially changing the location of the turf facility.

The city proposed to build it at Chapples Park, but there are concerns over site conditions.

During the meeting, Coun. Aldo Ruberto cited a $360,000 cost to expand a water line to the facility, while Coun. Mark Bentz referenced driving piles down ten stories for the foundation.

Those costs might not be borne if the facility was moved, Ruberto said.

"If we were to change locations, would it save us costs? For example, if we were to put it by the Canada Games Complex, Community Auditorium," Ruberto said.

"To save money, would we be able to save money by teaming up with the Canada Games Complex, having one point of entry?"

City administration said one point of entry may not be feasible, nor combining locker room, shower and washroom facilities, but there may be some benefit to moving the facility to the city owned property on the north side.

A major change like that would require additional consultation.

"If we were to follow the same process we did to get us where we are today, there would not be enough time left in this term of council," said Gerry Broere, the city's director of asset management.

Ruberto said he wanted the city to "get it right" and suggested the city would afford the $46 million cost, with interest, if it used more of its reserve funds.

Bentz suggested "something would be better than nothing" if council could not agree on how to move forward on the project, with such a large price tag.

Finding ways to reduce costs were also discussed, although there was no firm opinion made during the meeting.

City manager Norm Gale said the discussion would help him draft up a report, that will include a number of alternatives on how the project could proceed. That report could be ready by the fall.