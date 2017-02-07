Thunder Bay looks for new ideas for Prince Arthur's Landing

Prince Arthur's Landing needs some new ideas, according to an expression of interest (EOI) from the City of Thunder Bay.

The city is accepting ideas on what to add to the waterfront area, and the EOI document has few limitations on what could be allowed in the park.

The city stated it is looking for ideas that would help "fill the gaps" in service at Marina Park and Prince Arthur's Landing.

Examples of potential services and businesses include those coming from artisans, small businesses, tourism vendors, or items that would complement existing services at the waterfront.

The city said it also views as key benefits anything that creates jobs, attracts tourists and keeps people in the park longer.

Ideas to generate more visitors during the shoulder and winter seasons are also important, as are rentals that could be used within the park.

The EOI has a number of exclusions, which include the re-selling of second hand items, bulk sales of items, any changes to the configuration of the marina, and the "sale of goods that are not in keeping with a reputable and first-class tourism and recreation-oriented development."

The interest by the city comes as the first business has moved into the former CN station, which is controlled by the waterfront developer, Chartier Property Management, based out of Winnipeg.

The first business in the station is Kuhl Lighting, which also includes a gift shop and cafe, along with home decor items.

The re-development of the city's waterfront has been going on for a decade.

The document states the EOI is non-binding, and no proposal will necessarily be accepted.

The EOI is due by April 12.