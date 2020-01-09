Thunder Bay LGBTQ groups hosting Pride Nights at Lakehead sports events

Two Thunder Bay LGBTQ organizations are teaming up with Lakehead University Athletics on an initiative aimed at promoting inclusion in sports.

Pride Central at Lakehead and the Thunder Pride Association are presenting Pride Nights at several Lakehead University sporting events.

Representatives of the organizations will hand out items such as stickers and buttons to spectators, and there will be tables set up where people can meet with members of the groups, buy merchandise, and get information about upcoming events and projects, Thunder Pride chair Jason Veltri told CBC.

The events will also see players donning rainbow hockey tape on their hockey sticks or rainbow wristbands on the basketball or volleyball courts, Veltri said.

"I'm thrilled to be seeing our university athletics program continuing to pave the way for more inclusivity in sport." he said in a news release issued Monday.

Pride Central is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and wanted to work to create more connections with the rest of the Lakehead community and all of Thunder Bay, LUSU Pride Central coordinator Deanna Kerkvliet said in the same news release.

The upcoming Pride Nights are:

Jan.31, 7:30 p.m.: Men's hockey at Fort William Gardens

Feb. 14, 6:00 p.m.: Women's basketball at the CJ Saunders Fieldhouse

Feb. 14, 8:00 p.m.: Men's basketball at the CJ Saunders Fieldhouse

Feb. 15, 2:00 p.m.: Women's volleyball at the CJ Saunders Fieldhouse