Thunder Bay police investigate Pride flag vandalism

Thunder Bay police are investigating incidents of vandalism of Pride flags and signs in the city.

Police said one incident occurred on Marks Street South near Walsh Street, where a male reportedly vandalized a homeowner's Pride flag at about 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police also said investigators are aware of reports circulating on social media involving other, similar acts of vandalism to Pride signs, "Hate Has No Home Here" signs, and orange T-shirts.

Police are asking victims of such incidents to come forward and file reports.

Members of the police Community Inclusion Team are investigating the Marks Street South incident, and anyone with home surveillance cameras that may have captured images of the suspect is asked to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.