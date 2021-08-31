Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay police investigate Pride flag vandalism

Thunder Bay police are investigating incidents of vandalism of Pride flags and signs in the city.

Recent incident occurred on Marks Street South

CBC News ·
Thunder Bay police are investigating reports of vandalism of Pride flags and signs in the city. (Jane Roberston/CBC)

Thunder Bay police are investigating incidents of vandalism of Pride flags and signs in the city.

Police said one incident occurred on Marks Street South near Walsh Street, where a male reportedly vandalized a homeowner's Pride flag at about 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police also said investigators are aware of reports circulating on social media involving other, similar acts of vandalism to Pride signs, "Hate Has No Home Here" signs, and orange T-shirts.

Police are asking victims of such incidents to come forward and file reports.

Members of the police Community Inclusion Team are investigating the Marks Street South incident, and anyone with home surveillance cameras that may have captured images of the suspect is asked to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now