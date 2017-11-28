You might think you're hitting more potholes than usual this year as the snow melts on streets in Thunder Bay, Ont., but the head of the city's roads department says the reporting line isn't getting more calls than usual.

This is just an average year for pothole reports in the city, Brad Adams told CBC News.

Staff fielded 180 pothole complaints from residents from Jan. 1 to March 8.

That's more or less equivalent to the 175 fielded during the same period last year, and down significantly from the 267 received during the same period in 2016.

Potholes are popping up across the city, Adams said, but areas with older pavement are more vulnerable.

"[The] older the asphalt sometimes you'll get more cracks in the asphalt, and then you'll get the water seeping in," he explained.

"With the temperature cycle we've had, water gets into the crack and freezes, it expands causing the asphalt to lift up, and as the traffic hits it and the temperatures warm up, we're left with a void under there, and the asphalt breaks up basically causing the pothole."

The rain the city saw earlier in March contributed to new potholes this week, Adams said.