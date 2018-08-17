Private pot store 'opt-out' question to go to Thunder Bay City Council

The question of whether or not Thunder Bay will allow privately-run pot shops next year will go before city council, the city manager says.

The Ontario government will give the province's municipalities a one-time chance to "opt-out" of allowing the stores within their borders.

But Norm Gale, Thunder Bay city manager, said while administration is aware of the opt-out provision, it hasn't been formall discussed at city hall yet.

"We'll put together the information for city council," Gale said. "City council will, at their discretion, review the information and determine whether they want to make a decision on this."

Marijuana will be legal in Canada on Oct. 17. However, only online sales will be happening then in Ontario; the first physical marijuana stores in the province — all of which will be privately run — won't be open until April 2019, the province announced earlier this week.

No other details about the opt-out provision are available; it's unknown if municipalities only have a limited amount of time to decide, and when the deadline might be.

More information is expected to be released at this year's annual meeting of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, which is taking place in Ottawa starting on Sunday.

Marijuana is on the meeting's agenda, and Premier Doug Ford and a number of cabinet ministers are expected to be in attendance.