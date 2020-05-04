City of Thunder Bay postpones registration for summer recreation programs

The Ontario government announced on Friday, May 1, that golf courses and marinas could prepare for the upcoming season under strict safety guidelines. However, they cannot open to the public until the province lifts restrictions on public access.

In a release, the City of Thunder Bay said it would consider its operational procedures, continue ongoing maintenance, and await further notice from the province, following which a determination would be made regarding openings.

The Key, Thunder Bay's guide to recreation and education programs, was delivered to homes over the weekend. City staff members are asking residents to keep in mind that due to the production time associated with the publication, some of the program and facility information in The Key may has changed because of COVID-19.

The digital version of the Key will be posted to the City's website on Monday, May 4, with updated information where available. Registration for summer recreation and culture programs listed in The Key, originally scheduled for May 4, has been postponed until further notice.

The Recreation and Culture Division continues to monitor provincial orders and the Ontario Framework for Reopening to be prepared to welcome participants back to our programs and facilities when it is safe to do so.

The City of Thunder Bay has also re-opened Algoma Child Care Centre to provide emergency child care service for essential frontline workers. All other licensed child care services in the community have been closed since mid March due to provincial orders.

The Algoma Child Care Centre was volunteered as a site for the emergency care, and child care services are being provided at no cost to eligible families from Monday to Friday.

"We recognize that this is a challenging time and thank all of the staff who continue to put our families, children and community first," said Jenna Rogozinski, program supervisor at Algoma Child Care Centre. "Together as a community, we can all do our part in helping keep everyone safe and healthy."

The TBDSSAB and Thunder Bay District Health Unit have provided protocols for emergency child care operations, which include lower than typical numbers of children on site to encourage physical distancing and additional screening, cleaning and disinfection measures.

The intake process for Emergency Child Care spaces is administered by TBDSSAB through their website, and registration is not available through the child care centre at this time.