Thunder Bay police called to remove 'unruly passenger' from Porter flight

Thunder Bay police say they were called to the city's airport Friday afternoon and removed an "unruly passenger" from an airplane.

According to a media release issued Saturday afternoon, police said officers were called to the Thunder Bay International Airport just before 4 p.m. on Aug. 23 about a passenger on a Porter Airlines flight.

Police said the man left his seat as the plane was preparing for its scheduled landing in Thunder Bay. When the flight attendants asked him to return to his seat, he reportedly became aggressive.

Police were subsequently called and an officer escorted the 27-year-old Toronto man off the plane.

As of Saturday afternoon, police said no charges were laid.