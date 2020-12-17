Thunder Bay port projecting highest shipping volumes since 1997

The Thunder Bay port is on course to record a 23-year high in shipping volume.

Over 10 million of tonnes of cargo is expected to pass through the Lake Superior port during this shipping season, led mostly by grain.

Port of Thunder Bay chief executive officer Tim Heney said over nine million tonnes of grain will be handled.

"We had the second highest number of ocean vessels visit the port in the port's history. That certainly helped propel the grain shipments," Heney said.

"The pandemic led early in the year to some countries to restrict their grain exports to try and protect their own food supply so the European markets became quite strong, and that's one of the main places Thunder Bay exports to."

Heney said those shipments were led by wheat, with strong canola and soybean movement.

December is typically a busy month at the port, he said, adding the season will start winding down with the Welland Canal closing in just over a week with the Soo Locks following in the middle of January.

Heney said the port had some delays in wind turbine shipments, but had strong volumes of rail and structural steel, as well as inbound fertilizer, which came in late in the season and is a new cargo for the port.

A new storage facility at Keefer Terminal has recently opened, which Heney said is being used right now by courier companies to hold unexpected volumes of packages likely as a result of online shopping leading up to the holiday season.