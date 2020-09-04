The Port of Thunder Bay is having a great year when it comes to grain shipments.

The port said Friday that grain shipments so far in 2020 are up 27 per cent over 2019.

Demand for western Canadian grain has been strong this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic's disruption of global supply gains, the port said.

Much of the demand was met by moving grain through Thunder Bay and on to global markets via the St. Lawrence Seaway.

"The many participants in the grain supply chain, from rail to terminal to vessel, have had to deal with added health and safety protocols employed to prevent the spread of COVID-19," port CEO Tim Heney said in a statement. "They've done so without compromising productivity, ensuring the distribution of vital goods."

Overall, the port is headed for its best year in decades, as another strong grain harvest is expected on the prairies and will begin to ship this fall.

"Our year-end projections are narrowing in on the 10-million tonne mark," Heney stated. "That volume hasn't been handled in Thunder Bay in a single year since 1997."