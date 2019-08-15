Port of Thunder Bay sees increase in grain while pandemic goes on

The Port of Thunder Bay says it had a busy May with grain and canola shipments, and demand continues to remain high because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The port said more than 1.1 million metric tonnes of grain was moved through the port in May, with most of the grain heading overseas.

Other major grain exporters, like Australia, have suffered from drought, while Russia has export restrictions in place.

Demand for grain is high, the port said, as countries stockpile during the pandemic, which is increasing demand.

CP and CN Rail have both moved record amounts of grain over the past few weeks, the port said, as capacity is freed up on rail lines due to less oil and gas being moved.

Canada also has significant carryover crop from 2019, which is the second largest on record, according to the port.

The port said it anticipates strong grain shipments to continue throughout the summer, while Keefer Terminal will receive the first of several shipments of windmill components this month, along with other cargo.